GNC (General Nutrition Corporation) Health Store carries a wide variety of vitamins, supplements, weight loss products (i.e. fat burners, lean shake and etc), minerals, herbs, sports nutrition, diet, energy and more. Shop for all your supplements and diet needs and check back on this DealsPlus page for today's top GNC coupons and promo code to maximize your savings.GNC has daily deals and sales ranging from buy one get one offers to $5 sitewide sales. There is typically a new promotion every single day, but sometimes these deals can be extended over two or more days. Keep an eye on these sales for your favorite products.The most popular coupons we've seen for GNC are their $10 off $20 printable coupons or $5 off $25 coupon code. They are a bit rare, but they're very popular since you can save up to 50% off such a small spending amount. No other coupon code comes close to this discount. The next best discounts are not codes, but buy one, get one free or half off online sales offer a very similar discount. You can stack a free shipping coupon code with these deals for even more savings. GNC wills sometimes host partnership coupon codes with companies like PayPal or Visa Checkout where shoppers can use a code and pay via those shipping methods for an additional up to 15% off your order.GNC delivery fees depends on total purchased with the option of upgrading to 3rd day, 2nd day or overnight service for US shoppers.Shop their clearance deals to get savings of up to 50% off. Be sure to shop GNC brands for additional savings. Take a look at their top sellers with deals on over 300 of the best selling items and check out their weekly ad for occasional printable coupons. Subscribe to receive the latest GNC deals via email and never miss a big sale.Once on the clearance page, shoppers will have access to many different deals on vitamins, diet, sports and more. Select purchases earns a free gifts, find out if you're purchase is eligible!Also check out their homepage at gnc.com for updates on BOGO 50% off offers on select items like protein powders and more. These are limited time offers only, check back every week for new offers!Shopping online? Get tools and resources for all your supplement and diet needs on GNC.com and discover the best products for your health.