GoDaddy Promo Code and Coupon 2020

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy is one of the biggest internet domain registrar in the nation. They offer internet domain names for as low as $0.99 a year. GoDaddy makes everything simple and easy to use for first time users as they offer everything you need to make a name for yourself on the Web, from domain names and website builders to complete eCommerce solutions. Currently, GoDaddy is managing over 54 million domains and serving 10.7 million customers world-wide. GoDaddy often offers a coupon code to obtain a domain at just $0.99 per year. You'll typically find a promo code of 30%, 35% or even 50% off. Find coupons for hosting as well as renewing .com, .org and many more domains and check back on DealsPlus for newly updated coupons.

What are the best GoDaddy coupons?


Some of the best coupons we've seen for GoDaddy gets customers a massive discount on their .COM domain purchase (reduced to just $0.99). This coupon is typically valid for economy and deluxe plans with the ultimate bundle going for a smaller discount. Customers can also get special promo codes for $1 per month website builder, domain and email plus, options of additional add on services for an extra fee.

Other popular coupons include their site wide discount coupons which will typically get customers up to 50% off any services at godaddy.com.

Take a look at all current GoDaddy coupons, discounts, promotions and sales and start building your website for less.

How do I use my coupon code?

To redeem your GoDaddy coupon:

  1. Select a service or pick your domain name and add to cart.

  2. At check out, click on add next to the 'Have a promotional code?' area.

  3. Paste your promo code and hit apply.

  4. Discount will be reflected above.


What are the best GoDaddy sales?

The best deal for GoDaddy is usually their plans and services being offered at $1 or less per month. It really depends on what each customer need when building their website. You can easily see all current promotions and offers from GoDaddy online at GoDaddy.com or sift through this DealsPlus page for exclusive codes that are not always visible or easy to find on their website!