About Guess

GUESS is about sexy, adventurous, trendsetting apparel and accessories. Find fashionable denim, tops, dresses and outerwear for young men and women. Browse through this page on DealsPlus and get more great savings on your purchase with sale offers, exclusive DealsPlus coupons, promo codes and free shipping offers.



What Are The Best Guess Sale & Outlet Savings? Guess offers tons of amazing sales for shoppers with select items sold at a discount from 20-60% off original prices. Check out the Guess sale page and see what kind of trendy men's and women's clothing and shoes are up for sale. Shoppers can also look through this page for in-store coupons and online coupon code deals to get even further discounts on already reduced price items. DealsPlus offers exclusive coupon code discounts for Guess so shoppers are guaranteed at least 10% off their purchase! Guess varies between % discount and dollar off discount, shoppers can find either up to an extra 50% off sale or up to $100 off your purchase minimum.



Guess Factory Outlet Stores

As shoppers may have already noticed, Guess Factory is their online outlet web store front with sale items typically marked down from 25% to as high as 75% off. Shoppers can find additional free shipping offers and up to 15% off discount on their page. Rare coupon codes can be found on our DealsPlus page so keep up to date check back often for newly added coupon deals.



Shoppers can also opt to shop at the Guess Outlet eBay store front which offers up to 70% off all the time! The eBay Guess Outlet offers past seasons items at a high markdown featuring men's, women's and kid's apparel and accessories.



Those looking to drop by and browse in-store can typically find a Guess Factory at their local outlet mall via Simon Premium Outlets. Browse by different Guess brands from Guess by Marciano, Guess Factory Store and G by Guess.



Guess List Premier Loyalty Program

Big fans of Guess should consider opting into their loyalty program where members can earn points toward future purchases, enjoy exclusive access to VIP events, special birthday offers and much more. Get easy access to your member barcode in-store and browse through available items on-the-go with their mobile app.