Guess Coupons 2020

Coupon of the Day
50% OFF
Sale

30-50% Off Sitewide

Guess is offering 30-50% off everything! Free shipping on orders of $125+

  • Shop Handbags
  • Shop DenimMore
    • Get Deal
    Expires 12/26/20
    15% OFF
    Sale

    15% Off First Purchase + Free Shipping | Email Sign Up

    Guess is offering 15% off your first purchase plus free standard shipping when you enter your email address at the bottom right of the page.

    Offer Details:
    • Offer is valid on select merchandise only.
    • Offer is valid for 2 months after signing up.
    • Discount and shipping offer is valid for one-time use only per email and per household.
    • Customer must be a GUESS List member in good standing to receive this offer.

    Membership Perks:
    • $1 spent = 1 point
    • Free $10 reward for every 200 points
    • 50 bonus points for signing up
    • Double & triple point days
    • Access to seasonal savings
    • Exclusive invitations to VIP events
    • Latest trends direct to your inbox

    Download their Mobile App: iOS or Android
    Get Deal
    In-Store

    15% Off Next Purchase w/ 5+ Recycled Fashion Items

    Bring in 5+ pieces of your unwanted clothing items to receive 15% off your next purchase!
    View Offer
    10% OFF
    Code

    Extra 10% Off Entire Purchase

    Save an extra 10% off your entire Guess purchase when you enter this coupon code at checkout!
    Get Coupon Code
    2 used today
    10% OFF
    Code

    10% Off All App Orders

    Get Coupon Code
    Expires 12/13/20
    FREE SHIPPING
    Sale

    Free Shipping On $125+

    Get Deal
    Sale

    Shop Face Masks

    Get Deal
    60% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 60% Off Men's Sale

    Plus, free shipping on orders of $125+
    Get Deal
    60% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 60% Off Women's Sale

    Plus, free shipping on orders of $125+
    Get Deal
    Sale

    Get Deal
    40% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 40% Off Handbags

    Free shipping on orders of $125
    Get Deal
    30% OFF
    Sale

    30% Off Denim

    Free shipping available on orders of $125+
    Get Deal

    About Guess

    GUESS is about sexy, adventurous, trendsetting apparel and accessories. Find fashionable denim, tops, dresses and outerwear for young men and women. Browse through this page on DealsPlus and get more great savings on your purchase with sale offers, exclusive DealsPlus coupons, promo codes and free shipping offers.

    What Are The Best Guess Sale & Outlet Savings?

    Guess offers tons of amazing sales for shoppers with select items sold at a discount from 20-60% off original prices. Check out the Guess sale page and see what kind of trendy men's and women's clothing and shoes are up for sale. Shoppers can also look through this page for in-store coupons and online coupon code deals to get even further discounts on already reduced price items. DealsPlus offers exclusive coupon code discounts for Guess so shoppers are guaranteed at least 10% off their purchase! Guess varies between % discount and dollar off discount, shoppers can find either up to an extra 50% off sale or up to $100 off your purchase minimum.

    Guess Factory Outlet Stores
    As shoppers may have already noticed, Guess Factory is their online outlet web store front with sale items typically marked down from 25% to as high as 75% off. Shoppers can find additional free shipping offers and up to 15% off discount on their page. Rare coupon codes can be found on our DealsPlus page so keep up to date check back often for newly added coupon deals.

    Shoppers can also opt to shop at the Guess Outlet eBay store front which offers up to 70% off all the time! The eBay Guess Outlet offers past seasons items at a high markdown featuring men's, women's and kid's apparel and accessories.

    Those looking to drop by and browse in-store can typically find a Guess Factory at their local outlet mall via Simon Premium Outlets. Browse by different Guess brands from Guess by Marciano, Guess Factory Store and G by Guess.

    Guess List Premier Loyalty Program
    Big fans of Guess should consider opting into their loyalty program where members can earn points toward future purchases, enjoy exclusive access to VIP events, special birthday offers and much more. Get easy access to your member barcode in-store and browse through available items on-the-go with their mobile app.