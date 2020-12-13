Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Coupon of the Day
15% OFF
Code

15% Off First Purchase

Save 15% off your first purchase when you enter this promo code at checkout!

Note: Must log in to be able to apply this coupon code.More
Get Coupon Code
1 used today
60% OFF
Sale


Up to 60% Off Sitewide | Early Holiday Sale

Save up to 60% off everything during Guess's early holiday sale! Prices are as marked.More
Get Deal
Expires 12/28/20
30% OFF
Sale


30% Off Denim

Get Deal
15% OFF
Sale


15% Off Entire Purchase with 5+ Recycled Items

Guess Factory is offering 15% off your entire purchase when you recycle 5+ pieces of your unwanted items.More
Get Deal
Sale


Official Guess Factory Coupons

Check out Guess Factory's official coupon page to find the latest deals, discount codes, and more! Be sure to check back often as there are frequently new offers posted.

If you haven't already, you can sign up for Guess Factory emails at the bottom right of their site and you will receive a coupon for an extra 15% off your next purchase, sent via email!

As always, one of the best ways to save is by signing up for DealsPlus emails and you will receive all of the best Guess Factory offers sent to your inbox.More
Get Deal
50% OFF
Sale


25-50% Off Accessories

Get Deal
50% OFF
Sale


Up to 50% Off Select Styles

Get Deal
FREE SHIPPING
Sale


Free Shipping On $125+

Get Deal
10% OFF
Code

10% Off All App Orders

Get Coupon Code
6 used today - Expires 12/13/20
60% OFF
Sale


Up to 60% Off Handbags

Get Deal
15% OFF
Sale


15% Off First Purchase | Email Sign Up

Sign up for Guess Factory emails to receive 15% off your first purchase plus free shipping! Scroll down to the bottom of the page and enter your email address to receive this offer.

If you've already signed up for Guess Factory emails, you can still find savings through their official offers and promotions page. Shop & save with the latest deals, coupon codes, and more.More
Get Deal
60% OFF
Sale


Up to 60% Off Outerwear

Get Deal
60% OFF
Sale


Up to 60% Off Women's Sale Handbags

Get Deal

About Guess Factory

The term "factory shopping" might not sound like an ideal way to catch up on fashion, but as many hardcore shoppers might know, it's actually one of the best ways to shop. It provides the lowest clothing prices, and cuts out the middleman, which also cuts out standard fees. (Think transportation costs or store overhead, like rent or wages.) It's goods, straight from the manufacturer, and without overpaying. Sounds pretty great, right? That's exactly what Guess Factory, along with their loyal customers have to say about the deal, too. Keep this page bookmarked if you want to get Guess Factory coupons to use with already low prices and get the biggest discount possible!

What are the best Guess Factory coupons?

Guess Factory already offers a ton of merchandise at discount prices. So, youâ€™re guaranteed a great price, no coupon needed! Even so, we still see some coupons for extra savings. Use Guess Factory promo codes to get free shipping and up to 15% off your entire order. Look out for other coupons to be posted here, or visit the Guess Factory Outlet website, as sometimes they post coupons at the top of the homepage.

How do I use my coupon code?

When shopping online at Guess Factory:
  1. Add desired item(s) to your shopping bag.

  2. At check out, locate the promo code box and enter your code.

  3. Click â€˜Applyâ€™

  4. Your discount will be reflected in the final price shown.




What are the best Guess Factory sales?

Aside from just searching the latest fashions, there are plenty of ways to use Guess Factory. Specifically, those that help you save. Aside from hosting low straight-from-the-maker prices, the website has additional savings in store. Browse the sale section for even lower prices, up to 50% off. Shopper will also find online-only exclusives in the sale section starting at under $10.

How else can I save money?

There are even more ways to save, like minimum free shipping or deals with involvement, like signing up for their email list. Which â€“ double bonus â€“ also notifies you of upcoming or current sales. Or if you need help using Guess Factory coupons and promo codes, check out their live chat feature. Get rewarded for shopping when you join the Guess premier loyalty program

Shopping for yourself â€“ or for the entire family â€“ has never been easier or more affordable. Check out their user-friendly interface for access to ongoing fashion trends, and for great ways to save.