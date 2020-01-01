Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Coupon of the Day
12% OFF
Sale

12% Off Single Item of $49+ or 15% Off $199+

Dial 855-770-3330 to get 12% Off Single Item of $49+ or 15% Off $199+! Get 2-day shipping for $10 or next-day shipping for $20. Free store or curbside pick are also available.
Get Deal
Expires 12/24/20
10% OFF
Sale
Coupon verified!

10% Off $199+ Single Item + 10% Off One Month of Lessons

Guitar Center is offering first responders 10% off any one items over $199 and 10% off a month of lessons.

Note: Must verify with valid ID.

Note: Must verify with valid ID.More
Get Deal
3 used today
Sale
Coupon verified!

Holiday Deals

Shop Guitar Center's Holiday Deals featuring some of the best prices!
Get Deal
FREE SHIPPING
Sale
Coupon verified!

Holiday Gift Guide

Guitar Center has released their Holiday Gift Guide. Shop bundles, stocking stuffers, gift cards and more. Free shipping on $25+.
Get Deal
Expires 12/25/20
FREE GIFT
Sale
Coupon verified!

Guitar-A-Thon Deals

Guitar Cenrer is offering Guitar-A-Thon Deals with prices from under $6! Shipping is free on $25+.
Get Deal
Sale
Coupon verified!

Exclusive Offers (Mobile App)

Download the Guitar Center mobile app and get exclusive savings.
Get Deal
85% OFF
Sale

Up to 85% Off Outlet Items

Guitar Center Outlet is where you want to be for all guitar, amps, bass, keyboards and more accessories sale. The biggest discounts and newest markdowns can be found on this page which also feature price drops on best sellers. Find all you need for less and check out their Flash Deals for popular limited time offers.

Many items are open box. Past items from the sale section include: Fender cables for $15, ukuleles for $23, stands for $25 and more!

Many items are open box. Past items from the sale section include: Fender cables for $15, ukuleles for $23, stands for $25 and more!More
Get Deal
4 comments
30% OFF
Sale

Up to 30% Off Daily Deals

Check out Guitar Center's daily deal where you can save up to 30% off select equipment, instruments & more!
Get Deal
1 used today
FREE SHIPPING
Sale

Free Shipping On $25+

Buy anything online and pick your purchase up in your local store for free! In addition, get free shipping on most online orders of $25 or more. Your shipping discount will be automatically added to your cart during the checkout process.
Get Deal
1 comment
80% OFF
Sale

Up to 80% Off Microphones

Choose from hundreds of discount microphones and wireless systems. Save up to 80% off original retail prices. Prices starting as low as $39.99 + free shipping!
Get Deal
OFFER
Sale

0% Interest-Free Financing for Up to 48 Months On $499+

Customers who use the Guitar Center credit card to make their purchases can get 0% interest-free financing on their order for up to 48 months. Valid on select brand purchases of $499+.
Get Deal
1 comment
FREE GIFT
Sale

Free Introductory Lesson

Sign up here and get a free, professional first lesson. Learn guitar, bass, drums, keyboards, vocals, and more.
Get Deal
OFFER
Sale

Trade-In Used or Vintage Gear

Guitar Center will pay for your gear by check or Visa Prepaid Card.
Get Deal
Sale

Save On Used Gear

Buy & save on used guitars, amps, keyboards, drums, and more at Guitar Center's used section.
Get Deal
Sale

5% Back In Rewards

Sign up for the Guitar Center credit card, the 'Gear Card', and you will earn 5% back in rewards on every purchase that you make both in-stores and online. Your rewards will come in the form of a free in-store credit. Use your free credits to buy anything that Guitar Center sells. This is a great way to maximize your savings. This offer can be combined with any other promotional discount, sale or promo code.
Get Deal
Sale

Used Microphones on Sale

Check out used microphones where many are priced at $10, $15, $20, and $25. Most are in good, great, or excellent condition.

Some of the brands currently being sold include: Audio-Technica, Peavey, and Samson.More
Get Deal
10% OFF
Sale

10% Off Single Item of $199+ (Military Discount)

Get Deal
1 used today

About Guitar Center

Shop for all your guitar essentials at Guitar Center. Guitar Center has a wide selection of used and new guitar, services, accessories and they have an outlet page for further discounted items. Get the biggest discount possible at the world's largest selection of popular guitars, basses, amplifiers, keyboards, workstations, drums, DJ equipment and used gear! Backed by over 240 stores across the country, GuitarCenter.com offers the fastest, easiest way to find all the musical instruments and gear you need in one place. Plus, get free shipping on thousands of items. Check back on this DealsPlus page for a Guitar Center coupon, promo code and printable coupon.

What are the best Guitar Center coupons?

Shoppers can typically save up to 15% off on purchases from Guitar Center with a coupon code on this page. Most discount requires a purchase minimum (i.e. 10% off $99 or 15% off $249) or the lowest purchase minimum is for discounts that falls below 10%, say, 8% off $89 or more. Guitar Center offers free shipping on $25 and free shipping from site to store.

How do I use my coupon code?


Guitar Center runs coupon promotions that users can apply to online purchases with a code or in-store purchases with a printable coupon. They offer free shipping to store and a fast shipment guarantee.
To redeem a coupon:
    1.Add desired items to Shopping Cart.
    2. At checkout, locate the 'Have a Promo Code?' area.
    3. Enter promo code and click 'Apply'.
    4. Discount will be reflected above.
    Get free shipping on your order of $25 or more or locate a Guitar Center near you and select free shipping from site to store.

What are the best Guitar Center sales?

The best Guitar Center deals can be found on their outlet page where all clearance and closeouts deals are located. Outlet items include open-box, restock and clearance items. We highly recommend shoppers checkout this page for price drops on new items and easily save up to an extra 25-40% off.

Guitar Center also host their anniversary celebration sales where shoppers can get up to 30% off qualifying items. Don't forget to check their Flash Deals for limited time deals on popular items that runs for only a week or while supplies last.

How else can I save money?

Shoppers can get additional savings by signing up for a Guitar Center Gear Card. Members get 6-18 months special financing options depending on your purchase and you can also opt into pro coverage featuring replacement and repair plans.

Have an item in mind? Take a look at their Rebate Center and see if your purchase qualifies for a rebate.