About Haband
Haband offers a full line of menâ€˜s and womenâ€˜s apparel and accessories. The Haband web site offers a complete line of clearance items available only online, as well as nonapparel items such as linens, gifts and collectibles. You will also find shoes and things for home living at Haband. With 24 hour Customer Service you can place an order at anytime with Haband! The Haband web site not only serves its active customers as they start to shop online, but it also attracts first time Haband customers with the convenience and security of online shopping and the tremendous quality and value of Haband merchandise. Check out Haband for fashion and more!