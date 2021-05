Price drop! Fossil is offering Fossil Men's Leather Lufkin Bifold Wallet for just $13.20 with a promo code HISUMMER (extra 40% off) at checkout. Free shipping included.



Product Details:

Sku: SML1392210

Material: Leather

Interior Material: 100% Polyester

Interior Details: 1 Bill Compartment, 2 Slide Pockets, 8 Credit Card Slots

Measurements: 4.5"L x 0.75"W x 3.5"H

Silhouette: Bifold