Today Only, Macy's is offering this Paisley Jet Set Satchel (3 Colors) for just $54.45, originally $99.00. Shipping is free.



Features:

14.1"W x 4.7"H x 9.4"D; 1.83 lbs.



Silhouette is based off 5'9" model



Removable strap 23.5"



Zipper closure