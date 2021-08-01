Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
20% Off One Regular Priced Item

Harbor Freight is offering 20% off one regular priced item when you enter this coupon code at checkout!More
60871345
124 used today - Expires 1/8/21
20% Off Icon Storage

Save 20% off icon storage at Harbor Freight with this in-store coupon!More
Use In-Store
17 used today - Expires 1/31/21
Coupons Worth Over $1,000 in Savings | Harbor Freight Catalogs

Check out Harbor Freights catalogs where you can find up-to-date sale information and $1000 or more in savings.More
Get Deal
4 used today
Official Harbor Freight Coupons

Find printable coupons when you check out Harbor Freight's official coupon page!More
Get Deal
13 used today
Tool Disposal Coupons

Find dozens of coupons when you check out Harbor Freight's tool disposal sale.More
Get Deal
Official Harbor Freight Coupons & Specials

Find hundreds of coupons when you shop Harbor Freight's official savings and coupons page. This page is updated constantly, so you will always find something new. Here, you can commonly find up to 90% off specific items in-store as well as a coupon for 20% off any one item!

Plus, every month, new Super Coupons are available for savings of up to 50% off or more on tools, home and gardening items, painting products, DIY tool accessories and much more.

Harbor Freight frequently has new offers. If you don't want to miss out, you can always sign up for their mobile alerts by TOOLS6 to 222377 to opt into their mobile alerts. Additionally, DealsPlus will always have the most recent coupons available so be sure to subscribe!

Another great way to stay in the loop is to sign up for a Harbor Freight account. With an account, you will be able to check out your order status, build a store shopping list, save information for later, and more!

Sign up for mobile offers by texting TOOLS6 to 222377. You will then have weekly coupons and sales sent straight to your phone!More
Get Deal
3 used today - 8 comments
$10 Off 3 Ton Low Profile Rapid Pump Floor Jack

40552697
1 used today
Exclusive Harbor Freight Deals & Specials (Mobile Offers)

Don't miss out on any new Harbor Freight offers. Sign up for Harbor Freight mobile coupons and have weekly coupons and deals sent straight to your mobile device. Just text TOOLS6 to 222377 to opt in to their mobile alerts!

Don't forget to frequently check out Harbor Freight's Savings Section where you will commonly find coupons for 20% off one item, up to 90% off select items, and much more.More
Text TOOLS6 to 222377
4 used today - 2 comments
Up to 60% Off Clearance & Overstock

Get Deal
2 used today - 2 comments
Up to 65% Off Moving Supplies

Get Deal
1 used today

About Harbor Freight

Harbor Freight Tools is a large discount tool retailer that sells affordable tools and parts, power tools for cars, tool boxes, and home & garden supplies. Save 20% or more every day including sale with a printable coupon, online coupon code, or monthly flyer at Dealsplus. Harbor Freight buys directly from the same factories who supply popular brands, so you know you're getting some of the best prices.

How To Use a Harbor Freight Coupon Online

  1. Select product and quantity that you would like and "Add Item to Cart"
    harbor freight coupon

  2. After adding desired items to your cart, click on the shopping cart icon in the top right corner to review your order and add any discounts.
    harbor freight coupon

  3. Enter your code in the box that says "Enter Your Coupon Code Here" and click "APPLY."
    harbor freight coupon

  4. See discount reflected in price breakdown and subtotal.
    harbor freight coupon

