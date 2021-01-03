Right now, Harbor Freight is offering an extra 10% off one item with no exclusions when you enter this coupon code at online checkout. Code will even work on sale & clearance! Inside Track members can save an extra 20% off one item!
Enter your first name, last name, mobile number, and email address to get a $5 off $50 coupon sent as a text message to your phone. Shoppers can opt out of receiving additional texts by texting STOP to 65624 at any time.
More Ways to Save at The Home Depot
Those looking for even more discounts may want to check out Home Depot's official coupon page. Here, you can find special offers from their savings center, garden club, pro shop, and style & decor section.
If you are a frequent Home Depot shopper, you may also want to consider signing up for one of their credit cards. Depending on which card you get, you could be looking at savings of up to $100 plus additional benefits!
Those looking to buy furniture of any kind should sign up for their style and decor emails. After entering the required information, you will receive a coupon for 10% off select furniture, home accents, bedding, and bath!
Weekly Ads
One great way to save in-store at The Home Depot is to check out their local ad where you can find in-store savings before you visit your local store!
Online Coupons
Home Depot frequently offers online coupons for select categories. You can find savings on bedding & bath, wallpaper, shelving, and more. Since Home Depot does not advertise these coupons on their site, one of the best ways to find them is by subscribing to DealsPlus. You will then be alerted, via email, of any great offers that are going on at Home Depot.More
Find hundreds of coupons when you shop Harbor Freight's official savings and coupons page. This page is updated constantly, so you will always find something new. Here, you can commonly find up to 90% off specific items in-store as well as a coupon for 20% off any one item!
Plus, every month, new Super Coupons are available for savings of up to 50% off or more on tools, home and gardening items, painting products, DIY tool accessories and much more.
Harbor Freight frequently has new offers. If you don't want to miss out, you can always sign up for their mobile alerts by TOOLS6 to 222377 to opt into their mobile alerts. Additionally, DealsPlus will always have the most recent coupons available so be sure to subscribe!
Another great way to stay in the loop is to sign up for a Harbor Freight account. With an account, you will be able to check out your order status, build a store shopping list, save information for later, and more!
Sign up for mobile offers by texting TOOLS6 to 222377. You will then have weekly coupons and sales sent straight to your phone!More
Don't miss out on any new Harbor Freight offers. Sign up for Harbor Freight mobile coupons and have weekly coupons and deals sent straight to your mobile device. Just text TOOLS6 to 222377 to opt in to their mobile alerts!
Don't forget to frequently check out Harbor Freight's Savings Section where you will commonly find coupons for 20% off one item, up to 90% off select items, and much more.More
Harbor Freight Tools is a large discount tool retailer that sells affordable tools and parts, power tools for cars, tool boxes, and home & garden supplies. Save 20% or more every day including sale with a printable coupon, online coupon code, or monthly flyer at Dealsplus. Harbor Freight buys directly from the same factories who supply popular brands, so you know you're getting some of the best prices.
How To Use a Harbor Freight Coupon Online
Select product and quantity that you would like and "Add Item to Cart"
After adding desired items to your cart, click on the shopping cart icon in the top right corner to review your order and add any discounts.
Enter your code in the box that says "Enter Your Coupon Code Here" and click "APPLY."
See discount reflected in price breakdown and subtotal.
Right now, Harbor Freight is offering an extra 10% off one item with no exclusions when you enter this coupon code at online checkout. Code will even work on sale & clearance! Inside Track members can save an extra 20% off one item!