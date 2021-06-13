Home Coupons Stores Cashback
20% OFF
20% Off Any Item

Get 20% off any full-price item from Harbor Fright! Just enter this code at online checkout. Flat rate shipping of $6.99.

Note: Exclusions apply.
Expires 6/13/21
In-Store

20% Off Any Item

Get 20% off any full-price item from Harbor Fright! Just present this coupon at a location near you.

Note: Exclusions apply.
Expires 6/13/21
Sale

Instant Savings Deals

Check out this Harbor Freight deals page to find instant savings! Prices are as marked.
1 used today
Note: Exclusions apply.
10% OFF
Sale

Extra 10% Off First Purchase (New Cardholders)

Get 10% off your first purchase when you apply and are approved for a Harbor Freight credit card!
Sale

Official Harbor Freight Coupons

Find printable coupons when you check out Harbor Freight's official coupon page!
6 used today
Sale

Tool Disposal Coupons

Find dozens of coupons when you check out Harbor Freight's tool disposal sale.
Sale

Official Harbor Freight Coupons & Specials

Find hundreds of coupons when you shop Harbor Freight's official savings and coupons page. This page is updated constantly, so you will always find something new. Here, you can commonly find up to 90% off specific items in-store as well as a coupon for 20% off any one item!

Plus, every month, new Super Coupons are available for savings of up to 50% off or more on tools, home and gardening items, painting products, DIY tool accessories and much more.

Harbor Freight frequently has new offers. If you don't want to miss out, you can always sign up for their mobile alerts by TOOLS6 to 222377 to opt into their mobile alerts. Additionally, DealsPlus will always have the most recent coupons available so be sure to subscribe!

Another great way to stay in the loop is to sign up for a Harbor Freight account. With an account, you will be able to check out your order status, build a store shopping list, save information for later, and more!

Sign up for mobile offers by texting TOOLS6 to 222377. You will then have weekly coupons and sales sent straight to your phone!
8 comments
50% OFF
Sale

Up to 50% Off Select Items | Inside Track Club

Sale

Dig Into Spring Savings

Get discounts on gardening tools and more!
20% OFF
Code

Extra 20% Off Entire Purchase

Note: exclusions apply
Expires 6/13/21
In-Store

Extra 20% Off Entire Purchase

Note: exclusions apply
Expires 6/13/21
60% OFF
Sale

Up to 60% Off Clearance & Overstock

2 comments
65% OFF
Sale

Up to 65% Off Moving Supplies

Harbor Freight FAQ
About Harbor Freight
Harbor Freight is a discount tool retailer that sells affordable tools and parts with over 1000 locations across 48 states. Harbor Freight offers tools for up to 80% less than other retailers. They are able to offer large discounts on tools because they buy direct from the same factories who supply the other expensive brand-name tools.
What are Harbor Freight's Best Coupons?
Harbor Freight almost always offers an in-store and online coupon for 20% off one regular priced item. Occasionally, you will be able to find a coupon for 30% off items under $10. The best savings available at Harbor Freight is their rare coupon for 25% off one regular priced item.
What is Harbor Freight's Shipping Policy?
Harbor Freight offers flat rate shipping of $6.99 to the contiguous United States. Orders shipped to Alaska and Hawaii are not eligible. Some large, bulky, or overweight items may be subject to an additional charge. Express shipping is avaialble on select items only.
Is There a Harbor Freight Rewards Program?
Harbor Freight's Inside Track Club gives shoppers access to exclusive deals on 200+ items monthly, automatic savings, member-only events, weekly emails with even more savings, and a personal membership card. Plus, customers will get a $10 gift card with your membership! A 1-year membership costs $29.99 and a 2-year membership costs $44.99.


Another great way to save at Harbor Freight is with their credit card. You will receive an extra 10% off your entire first purchase when you open a new account. Plus, get 5% back on all purchases or 0% interest on your entire first purchase of $299 or more. Additionally, get access to different financing options with your new card!
Does Harbor Freight Offer Discounts with Text Sign Up?
You can sign up for Harbor Freight messages by texting TOOLS6 to 222377. By signing up, you will receive exclusive deals and specials.
What is Harbor Freight's Return Policy?
If for any reason you are not satisfied with an item purchased from Harbor Freight Tools, you may return the product within 90 days for a full refund or replacement. The limited warranty term is 90-days beginning on the date of purchase or order. You must provide a copy of your packing slip or order with the item listed. Shipping and handling charges are nonrefundable.

20% Off Any Item

19972351
Get 20% off any full-price item from Harbor Fright! Just enter this code at online checkout. Flat rate shipping of $6.99.

SEE ALSO: IN-STORE COUPON

Note: Exclusions apply.

19972351
Expires 6/13/21
