Harbor Freight's Inside Track Club gives shoppers access to exclusive deals on 200+ items monthly, automatic savings, member-only events, weekly emails with even more savings, and a personal membership card. Plus, customers will get a $10 gift card with your membership! A 1-year membership costs $29.99 and a 2-year membership costs $44.99.





Another great way to save at Harbor Freight is with their credit card. You will receive an extra 10% off your entire first purchase when you open a new account. Plus, get 5% back on all purchases or 0% interest on your entire first purchase of $299 or more. Additionally, get access to different financing options with your new card!