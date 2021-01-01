Harbor Freight is a discount tool retailer that sells affordable tools and parts with over 1000 locations across 48 states. Harbor Freight offers tools for up to 80% less than other retailers. They are able to offer large discounts on tools because they buy direct from the same factories who supply the other expensive brand-name tools.
What are Harbor Freight's Best Coupons?
Harbor Freight almost always offers an in-store and online coupon for 20% off one regular priced item. Occasionally, you will be able to find a coupon for 30% off items under $10. The best savings available at Harbor Freight is their rare coupon for 25% off one regular priced item.
What is Harbor Freight's Shipping Policy?
Harbor Freight offers flat rate shipping of $6.99 to the contiguous United States. Orders shipped to Alaska and Hawaii are not eligible. Some large, bulky, or overweight items may be subject to an additional charge. Express shipping is avaialble on select items only.
Is There a Harbor Freight Rewards Program?
Harbor Freight's Inside Track Club gives shoppers access to exclusive deals on 200+ items monthly, automatic savings, member-only events, weekly emails with even more savings, and a personal membership card. Plus, customers will get a $10 gift card with your membership! A 1-year membership costs $29.99 and a 2-year membership costs $44.99.
Another great way to save at Harbor Freight is with their credit card. You will receive an extra 10% off your entire first purchase when you open a new account. Plus, get 5% back on all purchases or 0% interest on your entire first purchase of $299 or more. Additionally, get access to different financing options with your new card!
Does Harbor Freight Offer Discounts with Text Sign Up?
You can sign up for Harbor Freight messages by texting TOOLS6 to 222377. By signing up, you will receive exclusive deals and specials.
What is Harbor Freight's Return Policy?
If for any reason you are not satisfied with an item purchased from Harbor Freight Tools, you may return the product within 90 days for a full refund or replacement. The limited warranty term is 90-days beginning on the date of purchase or order. You must provide a copy of your packing slip or order with the item listed. Shipping and handling charges are nonrefundable.