Amazon is offering this GE 6-Outlet Wall Tap Power Extender for only $5.97 with free shipping on orders $25+ or with Prime.



Note: back in stock on April 27, 2021.



Details:

Ideal for home offices and home theaters



6 Grounded outlets



15A circuit breaker shuts off power



Reset Switch switch located on top of the unit



Received 4+ stars from over 2,210 reviews

Compare to $7.11 at Home Depot.