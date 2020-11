That Daily Deal is offering Magic Tape (New Large Size) for only $6.49! Shipping adds a free of $1.49, or buy 3 to get free shipping.



Details:

Super strong, rubberized, waterproof tape



Specially formulated with a thick, flexible, rubberized backing



Can be applied hot or cold, wet or dry, even underwater



Instantly seals out water, air and moisture



Size: 8" x 5'