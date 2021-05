Direct Tools is offering this RYOBI ONE+ 18 Volt Hybrid Portable Fan for only $19.99 with free in-store pickup. Otherwise, pay a $7 flat-rate shipping fee.



Details:

Conveniently runs off Ryobi 18-Volt ONE+ battery



Compact design with integrated handle



Multiple hanging options with screw mounting holes



Fully adjustable to aim air in multiple directions



Suitable for both indoor and outdoor use