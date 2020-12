Lowe's has this Yale Assure Lock Electronic Deadbolt Lighted Keypad for just $89.99 with free shipping!



Product Details:

Unlock your door without keys by entering your code on the lock's backlit touchscreen keypad



Enable Auto Relock to ensure your door always locks behind you -



Replaces your existing deadbolt in minutes on standard doors, 1-3/4-in to 2-1/4-in thick with just a screwdriver



Free BILT app walks you through installing your lock



Comes with two physical keys



Upgradeable to work with your smart home using Yale network module



Touchscreen



4 AA Alkaline Batteries (Included)