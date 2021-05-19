Sephora has 6-Pc Beauty Box for only $10, plus get a 15% off coupon! Shipping is free with code FREESHIP used at checkout.



Product Details:

Set A Includes:

7 mL/ 0.23 fl oz Lancôme Juicy Tubes Original Lip Gloss in Marshmallow Electro

4 mL/ 0.14 fl oz Kiehl‘s Since 1851 Midnight Recovery Concentrate

10 mL/ 0.34 oz Caudalie Vinopure Natural Salicylic Acid Pore Minimizing Serum

5 mL/ 0.17 fl oz LANEIGE Glowy Makeup Serum

30 mL/ 1.0 fl oz Living Proof No Frizz Intense Moisture Hair Mask

1.2 mL/ 0.04 fl oz Yves Saint Laurent Libre Eau de Parfum

Set B Includes:

10 mL/ 0.34 oz Caudalie Vinoperfect Anti Dark Spot Serum

