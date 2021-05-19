|
Sephora has 6-Pc Beauty Box for only $10, plus get a 15% off coupon! Shipping is free with code FREESHIP used at checkout.
Product Details:
- Set A Includes:
- 7 mL/ 0.23 fl oz Lancôme Juicy Tubes Original Lip Gloss in Marshmallow Electro
- 4 mL/ 0.14 fl oz Kiehl‘s Since 1851 Midnight Recovery Concentrate
- 10 mL/ 0.34 oz Caudalie Vinopure Natural Salicylic Acid Pore Minimizing Serum
- 5 mL/ 0.17 fl oz LANEIGE Glowy Makeup Serum
- 30 mL/ 1.0 fl oz Living Proof No Frizz Intense Moisture Hair Mask
- 1.2 mL/ 0.04 fl oz Yves Saint Laurent Libre Eau de Parfum
- Set B Includes:
- 10 mL/ 0.34 oz Caudalie Vinoperfect Anti Dark Spot Serum
