Kohl's

Kohl's

Adult Bespoke Washable Face Mask
FREE SHIPPING
$4.16 $9.99
Jul 23, 2020
Expires : 07/23/20
Cashback Up to 2.0%

About this Deal

Kohl's is offering this Adult Bespoke Washable Face Mask for only $4.16 when cardholders use code SUMMER30 (extra 30% w/ card) and free shipping with code JULYMVCFREE at checkout.

Non-cardholders can use code SHOP15 for an extra 15% off with free shipping on orders of $75 or more.

Details:
  • Built-in filter lining
  • Bendable nose bar for an adjustable fit
  • Adjustable elastic ear bands
  • Received 4+ stars from over 65 reviews

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
