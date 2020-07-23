Kohl's is offering this Adult Bespoke Washable Face Mask for only $4.16 when cardholders use code SUMMER30 (extra 30% w/ card) and free shipping with code JULYMVCFREE at checkout.



Non-cardholders can use code SHOP15 for an extra 15% off with free shipping on orders of $75 or more.



Details:

Built-in filter lining



Bendable nose bar for an adjustable fit



Adjustable elastic ear bands



Received 4+ stars from over 65 reviews