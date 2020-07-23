This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Kohl's
Adult Bespoke Washable Face Mask
FREE SHIPPING
$4.16
$9.99
Jul 23, 2020
Expires : 07/23/20
28 Likes 0 Comments
5See Deal
About this Deal
|
Kohl's is offering this Adult Bespoke Washable Face Mask for only $4.16 when cardholders use code SUMMER30 (extra 30% w/ card) and free shipping with code JULYMVCFREE at checkout.
Non-cardholders can use code SHOP15 for an extra 15% off with free shipping on orders of $75 or more.
Details:
🏷 Deal TagsFree Shipping health Personal Care mask kohls face masks Coronavirus Covid-19
What's the matter?