Right now at Walgreens, get 2 Axe Body Washes (Multiple Options) for only 25¢ each when you follow the steps below! Shipping is free on $35+ or opt for free store pickup where available.



Offer Details:

Sign into MyWalgreens account [free to join]



Add quantity of 2 eligible items to cart



'Clip' the $5.99 off 2 Axe products coupon on product page



BOGO 50% off auto-applied at checkout



Get $1 Walgreens Cash Rewards when you buy 2



Total cost is 50¢ or 25¢ ea