Walgreens is offering 2-Ct Bic Disposable Razors for Free when you follow below steps. Shipping is free on orders over $35 or opt for free in-strore pickup.



How to Get It:

Add 2 Disposable Razors to cart

'Clip' the $3 Off coupon

Pay $8.98

Submit the $5 rebate here

Buy 2, Receive $4 Register Rewards (See Weekly Ad, Page 16)

Your final price will be Free



Note: Rebate applies to select varieties.