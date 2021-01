Right now at Walgreens, you can get any two St. Ives Face Scrubs (4 Options) for just $2.68 ($1.34 each)! Just follow the steps below. Shipping is free on $35+ or opt for free store pickup where available.



Offer Details:

Add any 2 St. Ives Face Scrubs (priced at $3.99) to your cart

BOGO 50% off auto-applied at checkout

'Clip' the $3 off coupon on the product page

Apply code NEWYOU at checkout (extra 10% off)

Subtotal should be $2.68 ($1.34 each)!