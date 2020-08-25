Walgreens is offering 2 x 64-Pack Pantiliners for only 73¢ when you 'clip' the $1.50 off coupon on the product page and add 2 to cart. Select free ship to store where available, otherwise, shipping is free on orders over $35.



Note: Must be logged in to your account to 'clip' coupons.



Other Notable Options:

2 x 24-Count Maxi Pads Super for 73¢ (Reg $2.98)

(Reg $2.98)

2 x 48-Count Long Pantiliners for 73¢ (Reg $2.98)

(Reg $2.98)

See More