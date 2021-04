Buy 2 select Colgate Dental Care Products $3.99 = $5 Walgreens Cash Rewards.

Use the $1/1 Colgate Toothpaste Products Walgreens digital coupon (should be available to clip starting 4/25)

Use the $1/1 Colgate Renewal, Total, Optic White, Enamel Health, Sensitive or Max Fresh Toothpaste 3oz or larger coupon found in the 4/25 SS (exp. 5/8)

Pay $5.98

Get back $5 W Cash Rewards

Final cost 98¢ total – just 49¢ each!