Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Walgreens Coupons

Walgreens

2-Ct Garnier Fructis Shampoo & Conditioner + F/S
FREE SHIPPING
89¢ ea $2.99 ea
Jul 13, 2020
Expires : 07/18/20
14  Likes 11  Comments
13
See Deal
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎

About this Deal

Right now, Walgreens is offering 2-Ct Garnier Fructis Shampoo & Conditioner in multiple options for just $1.78 (89¢ each) when you follow instructions below. Plus, get free shipping with code FREESHIP used at checkout.

Note: Must be signed into your Balance Rewards account [free to join] to redeem offers.

How to:
  • Add 2 elegible items to cart
  • 'Clip' the $4 off coupon on the product page
  • Apply code SAVE10 (extra 10% off) at checkout

🏷 Deal Tags

Free Shipping beauty Personal Care Hair Care hair Shampoo Walgreens garnier fructis
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 11  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Jul 12, 2020
hello admin can you confirm that the code added to this deal works for this product? i tried and it says not qualified.
Likes Reply
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Jul 12, 2020
worked for me
Likes Reply
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Jul 12, 2020
SAVE10 RemoveSavings: -$0.20

10% OFF Sitewide with code SAVE10. Must be signed in to redeem.

FREESHIP RemoveSavings: -$5.99

Free standard shipping on all orders with code FREESHIP. Must be signed in to redeem. Weight restrictions apply. See walgreens.com/shipping for more information.

Garnier FructisSavings: -$4.00

$4.00 OFF See details
Likes Reply
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Jul 12, 2020
finally got it for $1.78
Likes Reply
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Jul 12, 2020
Try login first and add coupons
Likes Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Jul 12, 2020
oh maybe its because i was not logged in, ok then. thanks :)
Likes Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Jul 12, 2020
ok, will do, even more savings :)
Likes Reply
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Jul 12, 2020
added extra 10% Off code
Likes Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Jul 12, 2020
sorry Yesboss but that code does not work for this deal, i tried it and it says not qualified. did you try it out?
Likes Reply
vannybites
vannybites (L1)
Jul 12, 2020
Thanks!!!
Likes Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Jul 12, 2020
you are most welcome :)
Likes Reply
see more comments 8
Walgreens See All arrow
Walgreens
Walgreens
Up to 75% Off Clearance Sale
SALE
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
Walgreens
Walgreens
$3.75 Paper Products (Multi. Options)
$3.75 $5.00
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
Walgreens
Walgreens
Free $5 Walgreens Gift Card Offer (10/18)
Offer
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
Walgreens
Walgreens
BOGO Free Halloween Decor
BOGO
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
Walgreens
Walgreens
2 Free 5"x7" Photo Prints
Freebie
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
Walgreens
Walgreens
$1.99 All or Snuggle Laundry Care (10/18) (Multi. Options)
$1.99 $6.49
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
Walgreens
Walgreens
3-Pack TilePix
$11.25 $44.99
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
Walgreens
Walgreens
CeraVe Baby Moisturizing Cream5.0oz
$2.00 $9.99
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
Walgreens
Walgreens
Tide, Downy, & Bounce Detergent + Softener (10/18)
$2.49 $5.99
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
Walgreens
Walgreens
40-Oz Persil ProClean Laundry Detergent (Mult. Options)
$2.99 $6.99
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related Categories
Big Lots
Big Lots
Free 5-Pack Disposable Face Masks (In-Store)
Freebie
HOT
Macy's
Macy's
5-Piece Clinique Kisses Gift Set
$25.00 $97.00
Cashback Up to 2.0%
ULTA
ULTA
ULTA Artist Edition Purple Beauty Box
$23.99 $29.99
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Macy's
Macy's
8-Pc Clinique Gift Set + Free 7-Pc Gift
$39.50 $159.50
Cashback Up to 2.0%
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Hot Air Brush
$29.39 $41.99
FREE SHIPPING
eBay
eBay
KN95 Protective 5 Layers Face Mask [50 Pack]
$12.99
FREE SHIPPING
Sams Club
Sams Club
Free Reusable Masks w/ Flu Shots
Freebie
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
Costco
Costco
304-Ct Kirkland Signature Disinfecting Wipes
$17.99
Bath and Body Works
Bath and Body Works
Buy 3, Get 2 Free Body Care
B3G2
ALDI
ALDI
Upcoming ALDI Finds (10/21)
WeeklyAD
arrow
arrow
From Related DealTags
Walgreens
Walgreens
Up to 75% Off Clearance Sale
SALE
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
Walgreens
Walgreens
Lysol Disinfecting Wipes Lemon Lime
$3 99
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
Walgreens
Walgreens
$1.99 All or Snuggle Laundry Care (10/18) (Multi. Options)
$1.99 $6.49
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
Walgreens
Walgreens
Tide, Downy, & Bounce Detergent + Softener (10/18)
$2.49 $5.99
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
Walgreens
Walgreens
$3.75 Paper Products (Multi. Options)
$3.75 $5.00
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
Walgreens
Walgreens
3-Pack TilePix
$11.25 $44.99
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
Walgreens
Walgreens
Free $5 Walgreens Gift Card Offer (10/18)
Offer
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
Walgreens
Walgreens
BOGO Free Halloween Decor
BOGO
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
Walgreens
Walgreens
2 Free 5"x7" Photo Prints
Freebie
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
Yahoo
Yahoo
CVS Health and Walgreens to Administer Free Coronavirus Vaccines
Freebie
arrow
arrow