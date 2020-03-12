Home CYBER MONDAY Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus

ULTA

2 for $9 Hair Minis Savings
$4.50 ea $14.0 ea
8h ago
Expires : 12/25/20
14  Likes 0  Comments
0
See Deal
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎

About this Deal

Shop the Ulta Beauty 2 for $9 Hair Minis sale, regularly priced at up to $14 each, through 12/25. Note: Hair Minis are not eligible for coupon discounts. Shipping is free on orders $35+ or opt for free shipping to your local Ulta Beauty store.

Note: Save more on a future purchase with Ultimate Rewards.

Notable 2 for $9 Hair Minis Categories

🏷 Deal Tags

Hair Care Holiday Shopping Ulta holiday gifts Stocking Stuffers Gifts For Her beauty gifts shampoo & conditioners
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
ULTA See All arrow
ULTA
ULTA
ULTA Artist Edition Purple Beauty Box (2 Colors)
$12.99 $193.00
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
ULTA
ULTA
Up to 50% Off Holiday Beauty Blitz + Extra $5 Off $15
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
HOT
ULTA
ULTA
Free Robe or Throw w/ Fragrance Purchase | Ulta Beauty
Free/P
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
ULTA
ULTA
Anastasia Beverly Hills Sun Dipped Glow Kit At Ulta.com
$20.00 $40.00
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
ULTA
ULTA
Ulta Cyber Monday Ad Released!
CM AD
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
ULTA
ULTA
Beauty Finds By ULTA Beauty Scents For The Seasons For Her Sampler Kit | Ulta Beauty
$14.75
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
ULTA
ULTA
5 for $10 Sweet and Shimmer Stocking Stuffers + $5Off $15
$2.00 ea $10.00ea
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
ULTA
ULTA
ULTA Artist Edition Beauty Box (2 Color Choices)
$14.99 $29.99
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
ULTA
ULTA
2 for $9 Hair Minis Savings
$4.50 ea $14.0 ea
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
ULTA
ULTA
ULTA Lip Glossary Kit
$9.99 $18.00
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related Categories
Black Friday Master List | Best Deals, Sales & Coupons
BF Deals
HOT
Amazon
Amazon
Up to 75% Off Holiday Deals
SALE
HOT
ULTA
ULTA
ULTA Artist Edition Purple Beauty Box (2 Colors)
$12.99 $193.00
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Walgreens
Walgreens
2-Pack Lysol Disinfecting Wipes
$6.29 $8.99
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
HOT
ULTA
ULTA
Up to 50% Off Holiday Beauty Blitz + Extra $5 Off $15
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
HOT
Walgreens
Walgreens
12-Count Angel Soft Bath Tissue
$3.50 $5.00
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
Amazon
Amazon
50-Pc. 3-Layer Disposable Face Mask
$2.89
HOT
FREE SHIPPING
Sephora
Sephora
Extra $15-$25 Off '30 Days of Sephorathon'
SALE
Cashback Up to 1.5%
FREE SHIPPING
MAC Cosmetics
MAC Cosmetics
5 for $49 Full-Sized Best Sellers (Mult. Options)
$9.80 ea
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
Macy's
Macy's
2-Pc Clinique Merry Moisture Gift Set
$8.07 $31.00
Cashback Up to 2.0%
arrow
arrow
From Related DealTags
ULTA
ULTA
2 for $9 Hair Minis Savings
$4.50 ea $14.0 ea
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
arrow
arrow