Walgreens is offering 2 for $2.98 TRESemme Hair Care products ($1.49 each) when you add 2 to your cart and 'clip' the $5 off coupon. Opt for free in-store pickup to dodge any shipping fees or shipping is free on $35+.



More Ways to Save:



Add promo code SENIOR20. Total will be 2 for $2.38 (see note about bag fee). Choose items with same day pickup, or free ship to store.



20% off $50 with code TAKE20 on any TWO (2) TRESemme Hair Care products. Excludes trial and travel sizes.