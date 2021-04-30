Victorias Secret
Shop the 2 for $14 Victoria's Secret Bombshell Rollerball sale, regularly priced at $18.00 each. At checkout, use promo code: SHIP75 for free shipping on orders $75+ or $5 flat rate shipping. Angel Card Holders use promo code: VCSHIP50 for free shipping on orders $50+.
Note: Get a $20 off $50+ 'VS Summer Reward Card' with your $20+ purchase. Redeem card 5/12 through 5/25..
