Limited Time! MAC Cosmetics is offering 2 lipsticks (up to $42 value) for free with any $60+ purchase. No code needed. Offer will be auto-applied at checkout. Shipping is free.



Available Free Lipstick Options:

Cremesheen Lipstick in Dare You



Matte Lipstick in Chili



Love Me Lipstick in Shamelessly Vain or Joie De Vivre



Lustre Lipstick in Sea Sheer or Cockney

Other Notable Offers:

$8 Eye Shadow w/ $55+ Purchase



See More