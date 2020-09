Sams Club is offering 2-Pack Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Lotion 18-Oz W/2.5-Oz Tube for only $10.88. Shipping is free with plus member.



Product Details :

Aveeno body lotion improves skin in 24 hours



For dry, irritated skin



Aveeno Active Naturals uses soothing oatmeal



Dermatologist recommended



Fragrance-free, non-greasy and non-comedogenic