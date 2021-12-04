Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add Chrome Extension

Walgreens

2 for $2 Sauve Shampoo & Conditioner
$1 ea. $3 ea.
3h ago
Expires : 04/24/21
14  Likes 3  Comments
5
See Deal
Cashback 1.5%

About this Deal

Walgreens is offering 2 for $2 Suave Shampoo & Conditioner ($1 each) when you add a quantity of 2 to your cart and 'clip' the $3 off coupon. Shipping is free on orders over $35, or opt for free in-store pickup where available.

Available 2 for $2 Suave Items w/ $3 Coupon:

Also available for 2 for $3 in other various scents ($1.50 each) when you 'clip' the same $3 off coupon!

🏷 Deal Tags

bathroom beauty soap suave Personal Care Conditioner Hair Care Shampoo
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 3  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
DealsorNoDeals
DealsorNoDeals (L5)
44m ago
Make a small edit here. We will approve you for credit and un-approve the current MM. Thank you.
Likes Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
29m ago
Edit made :)
Likes Reply
Walgreens See All arrow
Walgreens
Walgreens
2 for $3 Planters Peanuts (Mult. Flavors)
$1.50 ea $4.99 ea
Cashback 1.5%
Walgreens
Walgreens
Free 2-Ct Colgate Manual Toothbrush Refills
Freebie
Cashback 1.5%
Walgreens
Walgreens
Up to 70% Clearance + Extra $5 Rewards
SALE
Cashback 1.5%
Walgreens
Walgreens
3 for 97¢ Pantene Shampoo or Conditioner
32¢ ea. $2 ea.
Cashback 1.5%
Walgreens
Walgreens
Palmolive & Fabuloso Household Essentials
$1.99 $2.49
Cashback 1.5%
Walgreens
Walgreens
2-Ct Free Bic Disposable Razors (Multiple Options)
Free AR $14.98
Cashback 1.5%
Walgreens
Walgreens
Free $10 Walgreens Gift Card Offer
Free W/P $10.00
Cashback 1.5%
Walgreens
Walgreens
Upcoming Weekly Ad (4/11-4/17)
WeeklyAD
Cashback 1.5%
Walgreens
Walgreens
Up To 80% Off On Medications W/
SALE
Cashback 1.5%
Walgreens
Walgreens
59¢ BIC Flex 5 Hybrid Men's Disposable Razors (AR)
59¢ ea $6.79 Ea
Cashback 1.5%
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related Categories
Great Clips
Great Clips
$8.99 Haircut (Select Locations)
$8.99
Sams Club
Sams Club
Spring Online Savings Event Now Live!
SALE
Cashback 10.0% 💎
HOT
Sephora
Sephora
20% Off Spring Savings Event
20% Off
Cashback 2.5% 💎
VaccineFinder: Find Your Nearest COVID Vaccine!
NEWS
ULTA
ULTA
Up to 50% Off Spring Haul Event + Extra $3.50
SALE
Cashback 4.0% 💎
Target
Target
GF Garden Aquabag Portable Hose & Reel
$19.99 $39.95
Walgreens
Walgreens
Free 2-Ct Colgate Manual Toothbrush Refills
Freebie
Cashback 1.5%
Staples
Staples
Price Drop! 50-Count Hand Sanitizing Wipes
99¢ $2.99
Cashback 2.5% 💎
Amazon
Amazon
Lowest Price! Infrared Digital Forehead Thermometer with LCD Display
$7.02 $35.00
Walgreens
Walgreens
Up to 70% Clearance + Extra $5 Rewards
SALE
Cashback 1.5%
arrow
arrow
From Related DealTags
ULTA
ULTA
Up to 50% Off Spring Haul Event + Extra $3.50
SALE
Cashback 4.0% 💎
Walgreens
Walgreens
74¢ Colgate Toothpaste
74¢ $3.99
Cashback 1.5%
Costco
Costco
April Member-Only Savings Book Preview (Sale Starts 4/14)
Preview
Great Clips
Great Clips
$8.99 Haircut (Select Locations)
$8.99
Amazon
Amazon
Hot New Releases (Updated Hourly)
SALE
Sephora
Sephora
20% Off Spring Savings Event
20% Off
Cashback 2.5% 💎
Walgreens
Walgreens
2-Ct Free Bic Disposable Razors (Multiple Options)
Free AR $14.98
Cashback 1.5%
Amazon
Amazon
Prime Early Access Deals
SALE
Walgreens
Walgreens
2 for $3 Garnier Products
$1.50 ea $3.49 ea
Cashback 1.5%
Walgreens
Walgreens
2 for $2 Sauve Shampoo & Conditioner
$1 ea. $3 ea.
Cashback 1.5%
arrow
arrow