Today Only! 3 for $15 PINK Face Masks
$5.00 ea
$9.50 ea
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: Today
About this Deal
|Today only, as part of their PINK Friday, Victoria's Secret is offering 3 for $15 PINK Face Masks ($5 each) with free shipping on orders of $100 or more. Or, Angel cardholders can get free shipping on $50 with code ACSHIP50 used at checkout.
Plus, earn a $20 Fall Reward Card for free with any $20 purchase (redeemable from 9/10-23).
Other Notable PINK Deals:
