3 for $25 Face Masks (Mult. Styles) + Free $20 Reward Card

Victoria's Secret is offering 3 for $25 Face Masks ($8.34 each) with free shipping on orders $100+, or Angel Card Holders can use code ACSHIP50 for free shipping on $50.

Plus, receive a $20 Fall Reward Card for free with your purchase (redeemable from 9/10-23)!

Face Mask Details:
  • Reusable Non-medical grade face mask
  • Breathable lightweight fabric
  • Adjustable toggles allow for customization to fit securely around face
  • Elastic straps wrap around ears
  • Machine washable
  • Masks cannot be returned or exchanged

