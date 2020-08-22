Victoria's Secret is offering 3 for $25 Face Masks ($8.34 each) with free shipping on orders $100+, or Angel Card Holders can use code ACSHIP50 for free shipping on $50.



Plus, receive a $20 Fall Reward Card for free with your purchase (redeemable from 9/10-23)!



Face Mask Details:

Reusable Non-medical grade face mask



Breathable lightweight fabric



Adjustable toggles allow for customization to fit securely around face



Elastic straps wrap around ears



Machine washable



Masks cannot be returned or exchanged