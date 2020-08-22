3 for $25 Face Masks (Mult. Styles) + Free $20 Reward Card
$8.34 ea
$9.50 ea
+ Free* Shipping
About this Deal
|Victoria's Secret is offering 3 for $25 Face Masks ($8.34 each) with free shipping on orders $100+, or Angel Card Holders can use code ACSHIP50 for free shipping on $50.
Plus, receive a $20 Fall Reward Card for free with your purchase (redeemable from 9/10-23)!
Face Mask Details:
