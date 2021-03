Check out this offer at Walgreens, right now you can get 3-Ct Crest Tooth Paste [Multi. Options] for Free when you follow the instructions:



Steps:

Buy 3 at sale price $3.00 each(Reg. 3.97)



Clip $5 coupon ($5 off on 3 items)



Receive $4 register rewards (refer: Weekly AD [3/28] page 3)