Dollar Tree is offering these 3-Ply Disposable Face Masks for just 50¢ each when you buy in bulk! Shipping fee varies, but you can opt for free in-store pickup if available in your area.



Notable Bulk Options:

25-Pack 3-Ply Disposable Face Masks 50¢ ea + $3.75 handling fee = 65¢ ea



50-Pack 3-Ply Disposable Face Masks 50¢ ea + $5 handling fee = 60¢ ea



Best Value: 100-Pack 3-Ply Disposable Face Masks 50¢ ea