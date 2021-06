Woot is offering this 4-Pack Colgate 360 Electric Toothbrush for only $19.99 with free shipping for Amazon Prime members!



Details:

Battery powered toothbrush that uses 20,000 strokes per minute



Soft toothbrush spiral bristles and whitening cups



Provides 5X plaque reduction along the gumline



Compact brush head helps clean hard to reach areas



Received 4+ stars from over 795 reviews