Victorias Secret

$35 Summer Scent Event + More!
$35.00 $58.00
23h ago
Expires : Today
13  Likes 0  Comments
About this Deal

Early access! Today only at Victoria's Secret, cardmembers can get 1.7oz Eau De Parfums for only $35 (reg. $58) and 3.4oz Eau De Parfums for only $55 (reg. $78) with code VCEDPS used at checkout! Plus, cardholders us code SHIP50 for free shipping on $50.

Note: must pay using your Victoria's Secret credit card.

More Notable Offers:

Beauty products perfume fragrances beauty Sale Fragrance Victoria's Secret perfumes
