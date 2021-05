Daily Sale has this 5-Pack Waterproof CDC Vaccination Card Holder for only $10.00 ($2 each)! Shipping is free on orders over $35.



Product Details:

Reusable



Waterproof, sealable, durable and clear



Keeps content safe and dry



Includes 5 Clear Sleeves and 5 Lanyards (Assorted Colors)



Hanging slots/holes design



Maximum suitable card size: 4" L x 3" W



Product dimension: 4 x 3''