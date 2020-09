Amazon is offering this 50-Count Disposable 3-Layer Face Mask on sale for $5.51, originally $29.99. Use this coupon code D2MFX3UZ at online checkout to cut the price. Shipping is free on $25+ or with prime.



Features:

Received 4.4 stars from 559 reviews



from 559 reviews Universal: This mask is a universal mask, usually used for adult men, women, the elderly and children, suitable for home, office, factory 50Pcs.



Reliability: 3 layers of meltblown polypropylene, triple filtration, safer. This mask is a general purpose mask.