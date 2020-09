Today only, Sephora is offering Clinique ID Custom-Blend Hydrator (Multiple Options) for only $19.75 with free shipping when you use code FREESHIP at checkout.



Details:

What it is: A revolutionary, custom-blend hydrator



Skin Type: Normal, Dry, Combination, and Oily



Skincare Concerns: Dullness and Uneven Texture, Fine Lines & Wrinkles, and Dark Spots



Formulation: Lightweight Gel



Ingredient Callouts: Free of parabens and phthalates