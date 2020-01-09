Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
50% Off New Arrivals | Meebak Beauty

50% Off
+ Free* Shipping
meebak Coupons See Deal

About this Deal

Meebak ("Me-Back") is running 50% Off New Arrival sale! Check out all 5 new released products & get 50% off the entire purchase with code LAUNCH at checkout. Free shipping available on orders of $20+

Meebak is a new K-beauty skincare brand. Born with the philosophy of preserving youth, Meebak aims to revitalize, strengthen, and brighten skin with top-notch ingredients including their special skin-healing cica formula.

Cica, or Centella Asiatica, effectively repairs and strengthens the skin barrier. Carrying the #1 Cica Cream on Amazon, Meebak delivers a skincare solution that is both affordable yet effective for all.

All Time Favorites:

Newly Added Products:
  1. Cica Eye Cream
  2. Cica & Viatamin C Serum
  3. Cica Mask (Set of 5)
  4. Moisturinzing Hand Sanitizer Gel
  5. Hand Sanitizing Wipes (50 Count)

Other Notable Offers:
  • Give 30% Off & Get $10 | Refer A Friend
  • Subscribe (email) and get 20% Off Your First Order

    Comments

