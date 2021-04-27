Victorias Secret
$26.50
$57.00
3h ago
Expires : 05/02/21
22 Likes 4 Comments
0See Deal
About this Deal
|
Sweet deal! Through 5/2, Victoria's Secret is offering Any 2 PINK Beauty Items + Beauty Bag for just $26.50 (up to $57 value)! Shipping is free on orders over $50 with code SHIP50 at checkout, or pay a $8 flat-rate fee.
Plus, score a $20 Off Summer Reward Card for free with your purchase (redeemable from 5/12 - 5/25)!
How to Order
🏷 Deal TagsFragrance Body Care Body Mists body lotion Victoria's Secret PINK Mother's Day Mother's Day Gifts victoria's secret beauty
What's the matter?