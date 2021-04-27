Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add Chrome Extension

Victorias Secret

2 Beauty Items 'Sweet Deal' + Beauty Bag
$26.50 $57.00
3h ago
Expires : 05/02/21
22  Likes 4  Comments
0
See Deal

About this Deal

Sweet deal! Through 5/2, Victoria's Secret is offering Any 2 PINK Beauty Items + Beauty Bag for just $26.50 (up to $57 value)! Shipping is free on orders over $50 with code SHIP50 at checkout, or pay a $8 flat-rate fee.

Plus, score a $20 Off Summer Reward Card for free with your purchase (redeemable from 5/12 - 5/25)!

How to Order
  1. Select (2) full-size PINK Beauty Items to cart.
  2. Add PINK Beauty Bag to cart.
  3. Total price with be $26.50 at checkout!

🏷 Deal Tags

Fragrance Body Care Body Mists body lotion Victoria's Secret PINK Mother's Day Mother's Day Gifts victoria's secret beauty
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 2  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
amee22
amee22 (L3)
26m ago
💕
Likes Reply
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
3h ago
👍
Likes Reply
Victorias Secret See All arrow
Victorias Secret
Victorias Secret
Pink Cozy Sleep Jogger
$10.99 $34.95
Victorias Secret
Victorias Secret
$7.99 Signature Satin & Bow Slippers (3 Colors)
$7.99 $29.50
Victorias Secret
Victorias Secret
$20 Lounge & Strappy Back Bras + Free $20 Reward
$20.00 $39.50
Victorias Secret
Victorias Secret
$8 Rollerballs + $5 for $35 Mists & Lotions w/ Free Reward Card Offer
$8.00 $18.00
Victorias Secret
Victorias Secret
2 for $39 Mix & Match Swim Savings Event + Free $20 Reward Card
$19.50ea $39.50ea
Victorias Secret
Victorias Secret
Mother's Day Gifts - Victoria's Secret
SALE
Victorias Secret
Victorias Secret
Fragrance Saving w/ 5 for $35 Mists & Lotions + Free Reward Card
$7.00 ea $18.00ea
Victorias Secret
Victorias Secret
$25 PINK Open-Neck Crew + Free $20 Reward
$25.00 $55.95
Victorias Secret
Victorias Secret
$1.99 & Up Victoria's Secret PINK Sale
$1.99+
Victorias Secret
Victorias Secret
Unlined Mesh Full-coverage Plunge Bra (2 Colors)
$9.99 $59.50
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related Categories
Great Clips
Great Clips
$8.99 Haircut (Select Locations)
$8.99
HOT
Amazon
Amazon
Free $30 for Shopping in the App!
Offer
Amazon
Amazon
2-Pack Sensodyne Pronamel Toothpaste
$7.76 $11.29
Free BIC Disposable Razors
Free AR $5.00
Walgreens
Walgreens
Renuzit Air Freshener (Mult. Options)
45¢ ea $1.99ea
Cashback 1.5%
Amazon
Amazon
50-Pack KN95 Face Mask
$10.60 $43.99
Macy's
Macy's
Price Drop! Art & Cook 5pc Bamboo Board & Cutting Mat Set
$9.96 $50.00
Cashback 3.0% 💎
ULTA
ULTA
Free 8-Pc Bath & Body Sampler Offer!
Free W/P $42.00
Cashback 4.0% 💎
Bath and Body Works
Bath and Body Works
$6.50 Retired Fragrances + Free Shipping on $50
$6.50 $15.50
Marshalls
Marshalls
Mother's Day Savings
SALE
arrow
arrow
From Related DealTags
Walmart
Walmart
Beauty & Fragrance Savings Event
SALE
Cashback 4.0% 💎
Walgreens
Walgreens
2x Axe Body Wash (Multiple Options)
25¢ ea. $4.99ea
Cashback 1.5%
Victorias Secret
Victorias Secret
Fragrance Saving w/ 5 for $35 Mists & Lotions + Free Reward Card
$7.00 ea $18.00ea
Victorias Secret
Victorias Secret
$8 Rollerballs + $5 for $35 Mists & Lotions w/ Free Reward Card Offer
$8.00 $18.00
Victorias Secret
Victorias Secret
2 Beauty Items 'Sweet Deal' + Beauty Bag
$26.50 $57.00
arrow
arrow