Victorias Secret

$7.95 Mists & Body Care + Free Reward Offer
$7.95 $18.00
22h ago
20  Likes 1  Comments
5
Victoria's Secret is offering Mists & Body Care for only $7.95 with free shipping on orders over $60. Or, Cardholders can use code VCSHIP50 for free shipping on $50.

Plus, score a $25 VS Holiday Reward Card for free with any $20 purchase (redeemable from 12/3-18).

Other Notable Offers:

Fragrance Body Care Holiday Shopping Fragrance Mist holiday gifts Gifts For Her Victoria's Secret PINK beauty gifts
💬 1  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
daviastewart8
daviastewart8 (L2)
13h ago
😍 😍 😍
