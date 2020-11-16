Victorias Secret
$7.95
$18.00
22h ago
20 Likes 1 Comments
5See Deal
About this Deal
|
Victoria's Secret is offering Mists & Body Care for only $7.95 with free shipping on orders over $60. Or, Cardholders can use code VCSHIP50 for free shipping on $50.
Plus, score a $25 VS Holiday Reward Card for free with any $20 purchase (redeemable from 12/3-18).
Other Notable Offers:
🏷 Deal TagsFragrance Body Care Holiday Shopping Fragrance Mist holiday gifts Gifts For Her Victoria's Secret PINK beauty gifts
What's the matter?