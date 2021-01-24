Victorias Secret
About this Deal
For a limited-time, Victoria's Secret is offering their PINK Mists & Body Care for only $7.95! Shipping is free on orders over $100. Or, Angel Card Holders can use code VCSHIP50 for free shipping on $50.
Plus, score a $20 Off Spring Reward Card for free with your $20 purchase (redeem from 2/24 to 3/9).
Notable $7.95 PINK Beauty Categories:
