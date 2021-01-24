Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
$7.95 VS PINK Mists & Body Care
$7.95 $16.50
1 day ago
17  Likes 2  Comments
For a limited-time, Victoria's Secret is offering their PINK Mists & Body Care for only $7.95! Shipping is free on orders over $100. Or, Angel Card Holders can use code VCSHIP50 for free shipping on $50.

Plus, score a $20 Off Spring Reward Card for free with your $20 purchase (redeem from 2/24 to 3/9).

Notable $7.95 PINK Beauty Categories:

Fragrance Body Care Free W/P Fragrance Mist Valentine's Day Victoria's Secret PINK Valentine's Day Gifts beauty gifts
Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
1h ago
🤩 🤩 🤩
pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
16h ago
💕 💕 💕 Wonderful deals for Valentine's Day! 💕 💕 💕
