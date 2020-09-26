Home BLACK FRIDAY Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
96-Count Rolaids Extra Strength Tablets
$3.32 $7.00
Sep 26, 2020
Amazon is offering this 96-Count Rolaids Extra Strength Tablets for only $4.39 when you 'clip' the 30% off coupon and checkout via Subscribe & Save with free shipping!

Note: cancel your subscription at any time.

Details:
Amazon's Choice
Fast acting relief for heartburn and acid indigestion
Contains Calcium and Magnesium
Neutralizes more acid than other leading antacids
Received 4+ stars from over 665 reviews

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Sep 26, 2020
price drop now $3.32
