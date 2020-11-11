Home BLACK FRIDAY Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
$5.95 Mists, Lotions & Lip Beauty Deals
Expires : 11/12/20
Victoria's Secret is offering Mists Lotions & Lip for only $5.95 with free shipping on orders over $100. Or, Angel Card Holders use code VCSHIP50 for free shipping on $50.

Plus, score a $25 'VS Holiday Reward Card' for free with your any $20 purchase (redeemable from 12/3-18)!

Hot Tip: it pays to shop early -- this deal will raise to $6.95 on Friday & Saturday, and then $7.95 on Sunday & Monday.

💬 2  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
35m ago
💕 💕 I love me my VS body mists, lotion and all they have to offer. Thanks!
BurnsE
BurnsE (L3)
1h ago
🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥
