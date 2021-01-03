Walgreens
99¢
$3.99
22h ago
Expires : 03/27/21
16 Likes 1 Comments
0See Deal
About this Deal
|
Right now, Walgreens is offering Crest Toothpaste (Multiple Options) for only 99¢ when you sign into your myWalgreens account [free to join] and 'clip' the $2 off coupon on the product page! Shipping is free on orders over $35, or opt for free in-store pickup where available.
Other Notable Offers:
🏷 Deal Tagshealth Toothpaste Personal Care Hygiene Products crest oral care Walgreens crest toothpaste
What's the matter?