Victorias Secret

$2.99 Full-Size Hand Sanitizers (Mult. Scents)
$2.99 $10.95
7h ago
22  Likes 2  Comments
10
Victoria's Secret is offering their PINK Sorbet Chill Full-Size Hand Sanitizer Sprays for only $2.99 with free shipping on orders over $100. Or, Angel Card Holders can use code VCSHIP50 for free shipping on $50.

Available PINK $2.99 Full-Size Hand Sanitizer Sprays:

Fragrance Personal Care Health & Wellness Gifts For Her Victoria's Secret PINK Hand Sanitizers Covid-19 Hand Sanitizer Spray
💬 2  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
1h ago
💕 💕 💕 💕 💕 Great Deal!
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
1h ago
👍
