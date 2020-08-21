Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Price Drop!! 50-Pc. Disposable 3-Ply Face Mask + F/S
FREE SHIPPING
$4.62 $34.99
Aug 25, 2020
1  Likes 13  Comments
16
About this Deal

Amazon has this 50-Pc. Disposable 3-Ply Face Mask for only $4.62 with free shipping!

Features:
Received 4.1 stars from 800+ reviews!
Great for respiratory protection again
Each masks comes with pleat style ties to wrap around the head
Help protect one of your most vital assets which is your respiratory system

amazon Free Shipping Sale Health Care face masks Health & Personal Care Covid-19 face covers
💬 13  Comments

isuruupekshe
isuruupekshe (L1)
Aug 21, 2020
$4.70 now!
DealBuster2
DealBuster2 (L4)
Aug 13, 2020
Now $4.11
mlee21
mlee21 (L5)
Aug 13, 2020
This deal is $4.90 to me. Do you still see it $4.11?
DealBuster2
DealBuster2 (L4)
Aug 13, 2020
Yes, I see $4.11 from seller 💝50% Off,7-12 days delivery time💝
$4.90 form seller Tkala Fashion
isuruupekshe
isuruupekshe (L1)
Aug 12, 2020
$4.85 now !
DealBuster2
DealBuster2 (L4)
Aug 07, 2020
Now $4.25
isuruupekshe
isuruupekshe (L1)
Aug 06, 2020
Lowest price!
DealBuster2
DealBuster2 (L4)
Aug 05, 2020
$4.51
mlee21
mlee21 (L5)
Aug 05, 2020
I think they changed the price again? I see $5.40
DealBuster2
DealBuster2 (L4)
Aug 05, 2020
I still see $4.51. I think it fluctuates a lot!
ninajung
ninajung (L4)
Aug 05, 2020
Right, changing too frequently.
isuruupekshe
isuruupekshe (L1)
Aug 05, 2020
Yeah the price is very unstable! :)
erick99
erick99 (L3)
Aug 03, 2020
$5.10
