Amazon
Price Drop!! 50-Pc. Disposable 3-Ply Face Mask + F/S
FREE SHIPPING
$4.62
$34.99
Aug 25, 2020
1 Likes 13 Comments
16See Deal
About this Deal
|
Amazon has this 50-Pc. Disposable 3-Ply Face Mask for only $4.62 with free shipping!
Features:
Received 4.1 stars from 800+ reviews!
Great for respiratory protection again
Each masks comes with pleat style ties to wrap around the head
Help protect one of your most vital assets which is your respiratory system
🏷 Deal Tagsamazon Free Shipping Sale Health Care face masks Health & Personal Care Covid-19 face covers
What's the matter?