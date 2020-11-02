Home CYBER MONDAY Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
$9.95 for All 3-Wick Candles!
$9.95 $24.50
2h ago
Expires : 12/06/20
About this Deal

Bath & Body Works is now offering their Annual Candle Day Event with All 3-Wick Candles for only $9.95 when you use code CANDLE at checkout! Shipping adds a fee of $5.99 to orders over $10.

Shopping in store? The event takes place today through Sunday, 12/6. Find your nearest location here.

More Notable Offers:

home decor home candle gifts Fragrance Candles Bath & Body Works home scent
Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
shalini31
shalini31 (L2)
1 day ago
Admin/Mods updated with promo code : CANDLE
cindysparties
cindysparties (L1)
2 days ago
Thanks!
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
1 day ago
You're welcome
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
3 days ago
💕 💕 💕
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
24 days ago
one-day event, 3-wick candles are marked down to $9.50 (reg. $24.50). If you’re shopping candles online, use a code like CANDLEDAY to get the lowest price. (You’ll pay for shipping.)
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
13 days ago
Or $9.95
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
24 days ago
December 2020

4th - 5th - 6th Friday, Saturday, Sunday - CANDLE DAY(s) Online one day, in store all three days
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Nov 02, 2020
news for now will update more details closer to when the sale starts
From Related DealTags
Bath and Body Works
Bath and Body Works
$9.95 for All 3-Wick Candles!
$9.95 $24.50
arrow
arrow