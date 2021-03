For a limited time, Amazon is offering Arm & Hammer Clean Burst Liquid Laundry Detergent (140 Loads) for just $8.74, originally $9.98. Shipping is free on purchase over $25 or with prime.



Features:

Received 4.8 stars from 7,753 ratings



Designed to work in standard and High efficiency (HE) washing machines



Powers out tough dirt and odors



Leaves laundry smelling Clean Burst fresh and clean